Local high school cancels classes today

DAYTON — A local high school has announced that classes have been canceled for today.
The Horizon Science Academy High School said early this morning that they will be closed today, according to our school closings lists.
The high school is located on Shoup Mill Road.
News Center 7 has contacted the school about why they are closed and if they will be open on Monday.
We will continue to update this developing story.
