Local high school closed due to water main break

VANDALIA — A local high school is closed today due to a water main break.

Vandalia-Butler City Schools wrote in a social media post that Butler High School is closed today due to a water main break.

All other schools will be in session today. The closure only applies to Butler High School.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the water main break happened at S. Dixie Drive near W. Alkaline Springs Road on Wednesday.

The city of Vandalia has issued a boil advisory for citizens living in that area.

The school district said they will re-evaluate this afternoon and notify families of any changes to evening activities and athletic events.

