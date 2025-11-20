Local high school planning to close at end of school year

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Schools has announced it will close one of its schools at the end of the year.

The School of Innovation is set to close at the end of the 2025-2026 school year, affecting approximately 100 students who will transition to Springfield High School, according to a Springfield City Schools spokesperson.

“This decision is about protecting the interests of all students,” said Dr. Bob Hill, Superintendent. “Consolidating SHS and SOI will preserve academic programs, career pathways, athletics, and the arts, while stabilizing the District’s financial future.”

The Springfield City School District said it faces growing budget constraints tied to inadequate and inequitable state funding.

The District will provide individualized scheduling meetings for every SOI student beginning in January, an SHS open house to introduce SOI students and families to high school programs and activities, and ongoing communication and resources for both staff and families.

The decision is expected to be formally acted upon by the Board of Education next month.

