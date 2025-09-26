Local high school teacher dies at 56

Bryan Szekacs of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 21, after a battle with cancer. He was 56 years old. Contributed photo.

SPRINGFIELD — A local high school teacher has died after a battle with cancer.

Bryan Szekacs of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 21, after a “courageous journey through illness,” according to his obituary. He was 56 years old.

After college, Szekacs taught for the Newark City School District before moving to his alma mater, the Clark-Shawnee Local School District.

Szekacs spent 32 years at Shawnee High School, teaching English, Science Fiction, Drama, coaching various sports, and directing 25 years of plays and musicals.

He also spent time volunteering in the community and playing guitar in local bands, according to his obituary.

Szekacs is survived by his wife of 36 years, Beth Szekacs, sons Austin (and daughter-in-law Mary) and Adam Szekacs, parents Charles D. Szekacs and Delores A. Szekacs, brothers Jay (and sister-in-law Tammy) Szekacs and Jim Szekacs, brothers and sisters-in-law; Aaron Whitacre and his wife Katherine, Carrie Conley and her husband Ivan, Craig Whitacre, and Andrea Whitacre, all of Springfield, and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 4, at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm with the service starting at 2:00 pm.

“Friends, family, and former students are welcome to attend and celebrate Bryan’s life,” the obituary said. “His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit lives on in the stories we share, the traditions he started, and the love he gave freely.”

