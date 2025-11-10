Local hospital event to focus on men’s health

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health—Springfield will host the first-ever Own Your Game: Mercy Health Men’s Health Expo on Nov. 12.

The event will take place from 4:30 pm to 7 pm at the Courtyard Springfield downtown, according to a spokesperson.

The event is free and will give men of all ages the chance to take charge of their health with screenings, expert advice, and practical resources.

“Men often put their health on the back burner due to a variety of reasons, from lack of time and resources to avoidance and denial,” said Bobby Parrett, PT, DPT, director of rehabilitation for Mercy Health in Springfield and Urbana.

Parrett said the event is to help men take control of their health and overcome very real roadblocks.

Men are more prone to chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Many of these conditions are preventable or manageable with early detection and screening.

“With free screenings, expert guidance, and a supportive environment, attendees can make real changes that improve their lives,” said Parrett.

Former Ohio State Football running back Maurice Clarett will give a keynote speech at 5:30 pm on prioritizing mental and physical well-being in men.

During the event, there will be screenings available for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other conditions, and expert guidance from Mercy Health—Springfield experts.

There will be raffles, prizes, refreshments, and appetizers as well.

There is a limited number of spots available. To register, visit bit.ly/mercyhealthexpo.

