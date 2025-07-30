Local hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for those with heart disease, stroke

DAYTON — Several Miami Valley area hospitals are among 4,800 being recognized for their participation in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative, aimed at improving outcomes for heart disease and stroke patients.

Heart disease and stroke are the leading and fifth leading causes of death in the United States, respectively, highlighting the need for swift and effective treatment protocols. The American Heart Association sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access for patients.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Stephanie Yenn, executive director at the American Heart Association – Dayton. “High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Ohio, 98 hospitals were recognized this year, including the following 17 in the Dayton area:

• Kettering Health

• Kettering Health Dayton

• Kettering Health Greene Memorial

• Kettering Health Miamisburg

• Kettering Health Troy

• Lima Memorial Health System

• Mercer County Community Hospital

• Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital

• Miami Valley Hospital

• Miami Valley Hospital North

• Miami Valley Hospital South

• Soin Medical Center

• Southwest General Health Center

• Springfield Regional Medical Center

• St. Rita’s Medical Center

• Upper Valley Medical Center

• Wilson Memorial Hospital

The recognition of these hospitals underscores the importance of adhering to evidence-based guidelines to improve patient outcomes in heart disease and stroke care. The American Heart Association’s initiative continues to drive advancements in healthcare quality across the nation.

