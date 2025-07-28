Local ice cream shop hosts fundraiser to benefit Hershall Creachbaum’s burial costs

DAYTON — A Dayton ice cream shop is raising money for 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s family.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, police found his remains hours after he was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

The boy’s mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, are now facing charges connected to his death.

“It just hit us, hit us a little hard. And we’re from here, our hometown, so we try, we’re going to try to take care of whoever,” Sweet Retreat co-owner Jacob Harner said.

Sibling owners of Sweet Retreat on Smithville Road, Harner and Jaimee Clark, said the death of Hershall has stuck with them.

The siblings said they have family members with disabilities and when they heard Hershall’s story, they wanted to help.

“If somebody was to ever do that to my family, you know, how it would impact me. And I just can’t imagine,” Harner said.

Dozens of loved ones gathered at the McClure Street bridge to honor Hershall’s life days after his remains were found.

People left flowers, chalk drawings, and stuffed animals of some of Hershall’s favorite characters.

“It’s so sad. But it’s cool to see, like the community come together,” Clark said.

Clark was in the crowd.

“I talked with this grandma, and she said vanilla and Superman was his favorite ice cream,” she said.

Harber and Clark combined the two flavors to make Hershall’s Superman Sundae.

“It’s going to be Superman scoop ice cream, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles, and then marshmallow fluff,” Clark said.

They are serving the treat all day Monday, and 20% of all sales will go to Hershall’s funeral and burial costs.

“It’s stuck out to us a lot, and we wanted to try and help out in any way we could with this,” Clark said.

