Local indoor play space for sale

Timber & Bow Play Studio for sale (Timber & Bow Play Studio via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

TROY — A local business is for sale in Miami County.

Timber & Bow Play Studio in Troy is for sale.

“After years of serving our amazing community, we’ve decided it’s time to pass the torch. Our business is officially for sale!” the owners wrote on social media.

The indoor play space, located in the Sherwood of Troy Shopping Center on N. Market Street, opened in 2020.

“This isn’t goodbye - it’s a chance for someone new to bring fresh ideas and energy to a place that means so much to us and our customers,” the owners wrote.

