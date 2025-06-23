Local journalist, prison justice advocate, dies; memorial to be held

DAYTON — A local journalist known for her series that gave formerly incarcerated people a chance to tell their stories has died.

Mary Evans, host of WYSO’s ‘ReEntry Stories’, was found dead in her Dayton home on June 19, WYSO reported.

Evans has produced the series since 2019, drawing on experience from her own time in prison.

Evans also served as a site coordinator for Wilmington College’s prison education program and co-founded the Dayton Journalism Lab, according to WYSO.

A public memorial will be held for her this evening at 6 p.m. at the WYSO Public Radio Studios at 150 East South College Street in Yellow Springs.

