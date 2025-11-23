Local K9 receives new protective vest

MIAMISBURG — K9 Bolo is patrolling the streets of Miamisburg in a new protective vest.

This new vest will help him in his daily duties, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The protective vest was donated by the Miamisburg Eagles #2306.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group