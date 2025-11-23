Local K9 receives new protective vest

K9 Bolo miamisburg new protective vest (Miamisburg Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — K9 Bolo is patrolling the streets of Miamisburg in a new protective vest.

This new vest will help him in his daily duties, according to a Facebook post.

The protective vest was donated by the Miamisburg Eagles #2306.

