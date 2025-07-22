Local libraries grappling with cuts to federal funding

books on bookcases
FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Libraries across Ohio are grappling with decreased funding due to a tighter state budget, putting essential services at risk.

The Greene County Public Library is among those affected and is seeking voter approval for additional funding in the upcoming November ballot to maintain operations across its eight branches.

“We’re just trying to keep what we have, and we hope that the voters will consider that,” Karl Colón, executive director of Greene County Public Library, said.

This story will continue to be updated.

