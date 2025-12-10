Local life insurance broker learns sentence for defrauding elderly clients

Gavel
FILE PHOTO (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — A Miamisburg man was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ronald Daley, 53, worked for a life brokerage firm from 1995 to 2021 and was accused of defrauding clients, including elderly victims, by convincing them to withdraw assets and deposit funds into accounts he controlled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

From 2012 to 2020, Daley orchestrated the scheme and defrauded three victims of more than $707,000 in total.

In addition to the fraud, Daley failed to file and pay taxes on the income he obtained through these fraudulent activities.

He was indicted in December 2024 and pleaded guilty in May. He was sentenced this week to 54 months in prison.

As part of his conviction, Daley is required to repay approximately $707,000 in restitution to the victims and nearly $212,000 to the IRS.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!