Local man accused of Medicaid fraud

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of illegally owning and operating a substance abuse treatment and recovery facility is now facing federal charges, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Terry Hill Jr., 59, of Dayton, was indicted on health care fraud, false statements relating to health care matters and conspiracy to commit health care fraud charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

These charges are part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

Hill is accused of illegally managing Recovery Street Central, a substance abuse treatment recovery facility in Dayton, after being “excluded” from government health care benefit programs like Medicare and Medicaid, the spokesperson said.

The facility submitted more than $4 million in claims to Medicaid for counseling services that weren’t provided or were provided in violation of Medicaid rules and regulations, the spokesperson added.

Hill allegedly continued to manage the facility despite his exclusion from the government health care benefit programs.

He was previously “excluded” from Medicare and Medicaid programs in 2021 after being convicted of Medicaid fraud.

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. “Make no mistake – this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

Hill was one of 324 defendants who were criminally charged for their alleged participation in health care fraud and illegal drug diversion schemes, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group