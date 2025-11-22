Local man accused of punching, strangling person formally charged

Local man accused of punching, strangling person formally charged (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A local man who was accused of punching a person in the head and strangling them has been formally charged.

On Nov. 17, Charles Goss of Harrison Township was indicted for Domestic Violence, a third-degree felony, with two prior convictions of Strangulation, also third-degree felonies.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 26, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Harrison Township Substation were flagged down by a victim of domestic violence who reported that during an argument, Goss became upset, punched the victim in the head and strangled them.

After deputies reviewed the evidence, the case was presented to the grand jury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Goss is being held in Montgomery County jail with a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

His next court date is Dec. 11.

