Local man admits to attacking Jewish students at Ohio State

OHIO — A local man pleaded guilty to committing hate crimes against Jewish students at a university in Ohio on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Justice.

Timur Mamatov, 20, of Tipp City, pleaded guilty to violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act by physically assaulting two Ohio State students because of their religion.

The assaults took place near the Ohio State University on November 10, 2023, the spokesperson said.

“Violence against people of faith is illegal and unacceptable,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

Court documents show that Mamatov and a friend began fighting with five students outside a bar on North High Street in Columbus.

One student was wearing a ‘Chai’ pendant, a piece of jewelry commonly associated with Judaism, according to the spokesperson.

Mamatov asked the students if they were Jewish, and upon confirmation, he punched one victim, fracturing his jaw.

Another victim suffered a fractured nose as the fight continued.

Mamatov was charged on July 3.

The spokesperson said violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“Mamatov admitted in court today that he assaulted victims because they were Jewish. No American should fear being violently attacked based on their religious beliefs. This office, along with our law enforcement partners, will aggressively pursue violence motivated by hate,” U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for the Southern District of Ohio said.

“These college students were targeted by Mr. Mamatov simply because they were Jewish. Hate crimes not only impact the victims but have a devastating impact on our entire community,” Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division said.

