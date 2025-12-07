Local man arrested for 6th OVI offense after troopers find mixed alcohol drink in car cup holder

SPRINGFIELD — A local man was arrested for his sixth OVI offense after Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers found a mixed alcohol drink in his car cup holder on Saturday evening.

Around 6:41 p.m. on Dec. 6, an OSHP trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding, according to a press release.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Noe Eli Bustos of Springfield, showed signs of impairment during the stop.

Troopers also located an alcoholic mixed drink in the vehicle’s center cup holder.

Bustos was taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. He was also cited for driving under a habitual alcoholic license suspension.

This is Bustos’ sixth OVI offense, according to records. He was convicted of felony OVI offenses in 2021 and 2010, as well as convicted of Misdemeanor OVI offenses in 2008 and twice in 2006.

The OSHP said that “impaired driving remains a significant threat to public safety” and encouraged the public to report dangerous or suspected impaired drivers by calling #677.

