Local man arrested, accused of sex offense with child under 10

MIAMISBURG — A 56-year-old man is facing several charges after a child sex offense investigation in Miamisburg, according to a spokesperson from the Miamisburg Police Department.

Michael Wootan, 56, was indicted on one count of rape of a child under 10, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material on Monday.

Miamisburg police received a report of a possible sex offense involving a child under the age of 10 on May 28, according to the spokesperson.

While investigating, authorities established probable cause and executed a search warrant at 843 Richard Street on June 13.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) and Kettering Regional SWAT assisted Miamisburg police with the search.

Authorities arrested Wootan as a result of the search.

Wootan remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.

The spokesperson said this investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

The Miamisburg Police Department is asking anyone with relevant information on Wootan to contact Detective Dooley at (937) 847-6448 or the regional dispatch center at (937) 225- HELP.

