Local man dies after drowning at Virginia hotel pool

Local man dies after drowning at Virginia hotel pool FILE PHOTO (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

VIRGINIA — A local man is dead after drowning at a Virginia hotel pool on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to a reported drowning on July 1 at the Baymont Inn.

Upon arrival, they found a man in the hotel’s pool and immediately entered the water to remove him, according to Front Royal Police Chief Brian Whited.

The victim has been identified as Michael Anthony Glass, 38, from Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers initiated CPR and continued life-saving efforts until medics arrived.

They transported Mr. Glass to two area hospitals.

He died from his injuries on July 2 at Winchester Medical Center, Chief Whited said.

Mr. Glass was hiking the Appalachian Trail and passing through the area.

Foul play is currently not suspected.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!