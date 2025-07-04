Local man dies after drowning at Virginia hotel pool

Local man dies after drowning at Virginia hotel pool

VIRGINIA — A local man is dead after drowning at a Virginia hotel pool on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to a reported drowning on July 1 at the Baymont Inn.

Upon arrival, they found a man in the hotel’s pool and immediately entered the water to remove him, according to Front Royal Police Chief Brian Whited.

The victim has been identified as Michael Anthony Glass, 38, from Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers initiated CPR and continued life-saving efforts until medics arrived.

They transported Mr. Glass to two area hospitals.

He died from his injuries on July 2 at Winchester Medical Center, Chief Whited said.

Mr. Glass was hiking the Appalachian Trail and passing through the area.

Foul play is currently not suspected.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group