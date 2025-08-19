Local man gets over a decade behind bars for federal drug charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man will spend over a decade behind bars for purchasing an opioid cutting agent from China.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nykiha Astin, 42, conspired to buy at least one kilogram of metonitazene, which he intended to use as a cutting agent to enhance fentanyl’s potency, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

He distributed the substance, referred to as “juice,” to drug dealers in the Midwest.

On Tuesday, Astin was sentenced to 135 months in prison.

Astin was charged federally in May 2024 and pleaded guilty in April 2025. He is one of four defendants convicted in this case.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group