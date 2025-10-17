Local man killed in crash in Warren County

Local man killed in crash in Warren County (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — A local man was killed in a crash in Warren County early Friday morning.

Around 12:53 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Lebanon post were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Warren County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Jeep Rubicon, operated by 37-year-old David Hicks of Moraine, was traveling southbound on I-75 when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Hicks was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

