Local man learns punishment for $20K financial scam

BEAVERCREEK — A 24-year-old man has learned his punishment for an investment scam.

Camden W. Backowski, of Centerville, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft on Oct. 2, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

Court records show that Backowski was initially charged with theft from a person in a protected class, but accepted a plea deal.

As part of Backowski’s sentencing, he was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

The charge stemmed from a report made to the Beavercreek Police Department in November 2024.

Police said Backowski convinced a Beavercreek resident to make payments totaling $20,000 for investment returns.

However, he stopped communicating with the victim and didn’t make any returns, the department said.

“The Beavercreek Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant when approached with investment opportunities and to take steps to verify the legitimacy of individuals or organizations requesting money,” the department said.

Those who believe they may be a victim of fraud or have any information on similar incidents are asked to contact the department at (937) 426-1225.

