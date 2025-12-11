Local man learns sentence for child porn conviction

KETTERING — A local man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after being convicted as part of a child pornography investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Patrick McDermott, 63, was convicted on Wednesday on two counts of use of a minor in nudity oriented material, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and one count of sexual battery of a minor, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

He was then sentenced to 15-17.5 years in prison.

TRENDING STORIES:

McDermott was arrested in July after Kettering detectives received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children.

He was found to be in possession of and disseminating child pornography online.

“After a thorough investigation and several search warrants, it was determined that he had unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and was creating and distributing photos and videos of underage victims,” the spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group