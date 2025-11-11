Local man wins $75,000 top prize on scratch-off ticket

Queen of Hearts Scratch-Off (Ohio Lottery)
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A man from Auglaize County won the $75,000 top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The New Bremen resident bought the winning Queen of Hearts ticket at S&G #66 located at 54 S. Main St. in Minster.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 27.125%, the winner will receive $54,656.25.

Queen of Hearts is a double-sided ticket that offers 1 in 4.20 overall odds of winning, according to the Ohio Lottery.

As of November 6, there is one top prize remaining and two second-tier prizes of $10,000 remaining.

