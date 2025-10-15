Local middle school students hospitalized after accidentally taking THC gummies

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Three students at a Dayton middle school were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police say they accidentally consumed THC gummies.

Police were called to Edwin Joel Brown Middle School on Willowwood Drive around 9:45 a.m. on a medic assist, according to Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman.

“Three juveniles consumed THC gummies thinking that they were regular gummy candies,” Coleman said.

One of the juveniles had reportedly gotten the gummies from his mother’s purse.

Medics took all three juveniles to an area hospital for evaluation. Coleman said they’re in non-life-threatening condition.

The matter is under investigation by Dayton Police Department detectives.

