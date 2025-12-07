Local motorcycle club donates over $13K in Christmas gifts for children

Local bikers are doing their part to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas. This event is the highlight of the year for the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, this event is the highlight of the year for the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs.

For the eighth straight year, they delivered over $13,000 in gifts to Montgomery County Children’s Services.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said this event takes several months of planning.

The bikers did not just donate money. They brought in two trailers full of toys.

“You all are a sight to behold and the most precious Santa’s elves I have ever seen,” said Caryolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commissioner.

That’s when the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs started unloading the trailers. They formed an assembly line and got out all the gifts from the trailer.

Each gift was put in different rooms, based on size and age.

Our news crew spoke with organizers about getting 42 motorcycle clubs to be on the same page.

“Who needs the money the most? Who’s the most needy child? This is it right here,” said Mike Bowling, State Commissioner of the Coalition of Clubs. “It feels good, makes everyone feel good because we help the kids and help the county.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge also explained why Children’s Services is one of their main focuses during the holidays.

“You have to remember the children that are in our care have suffered some problems at home,” she said. “For them to come down Christmas morning and get a bike. There are a lot of bikes donated. It’s just going to make their day.”

Patterson said that organizers are seeing which kid will get what.

They are also making sure they will have enough gifts.

The gifts will be passed out in a few weeks.

