Local municipal court swears in new judge

Stock photo (Aerial Mike - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Patricia Campbell was sworn in as Judge of the Kettering Municipal Court on December 4, 2025, replacing retiring Judge Frederick Dressel.

Judge Campbell, who was elected in the Nov. 4, 2025 general election, has worked in private practice, served at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, and held the position of Municipal Attorney.

Judge Campbell resides in Washington Township with her husband, Scott, and their two children.

She earned her undergraduate degree at Wright State University and her law degree at the University of Dayton School of Law.

For the past three years, Judge Campbell successfully served in the dual leadership roles of Magistrate and Court Administrator for the Greene County Domestic Relations Court, Domestic Relations Division.

Judge Campbell is the first female judge elected to the Kettering Municipal Court.

