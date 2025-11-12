Local NICU babies dressed up in celebration of upcoming release of ‘Wicked: For Good’

DAYTON — The smallest patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital are celebrating the upcoming release of “Wicked: For Good.”

The hospital shared photos of several babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” including Glinda, Elphaba, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion.

The hospital said moments like this bring a sense of normalcy for NICU parents.

“It’s nice for us to get to do some things that normal parents would get to do with their babies—having the opportunity to have these fun moments, to see people celebrating your child, not worrying about him. It means the world," Brittany, a NICU mom at Dayton Children’s, said.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the hospital to create joyful, memory-making experiences for families, even within the hospital walls.

