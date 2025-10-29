Local nurse stranded in Jamaica after historic hurricane makes landfall

Lisa Fields and her cousin traveled to a resort in Negril, Jamaica, for a getaway on Friday.

JAMAICA — A local nurse is stranded in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Lisa Fields and her cousin traveled to a resort in Negril, Jamaica, for a getaway on Friday.

At first, they were excited, but now they’re concerned.

“They told us it was going to be a tropical storm because that’s all it was listed as when we were heading here. Even at the airport. They told us, ‘No worries, it’s just a tropical storm, it’ll pass.’ I’ve been here during a tropical storm before, but it was nothing like this,” Fields said.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Melissa made history as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica.

Fields showed News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins the damage around the resort.

“This is just minor damage compared to the rest of the building. This is like one on the inside,” Fields said.

Fields and her cousin were among 30 other people riding out the storm at their resort.

She said the employees were extremely helpful.

“They called a meeting for all of the, you know, the people that are staying here. Told us the play-by-play, what they had planned for us before the storm came. How to stay safe, keep us safe. They’ve done an amazing job,” Fields said.

They were supposed to fly back home to Huber Heights on Tuesday, but all of the airports are closed.

“My cousin and I both ended up getting booked flights for Wednesday. We were supposed to leave today,” Fields said. “Her (has) already been canceled. I’m sure they’ll cancel mine, they’re waiting til the last minute.”

She said she hopes to catch a flight to Ohio by Friday or Saturday.

Fields has a significant other and three kids waiting in Huber Heights for her.

She’s worried their Halloween plans will be interrupted.

“I was supposed to make candy bags for my two youngest for their class for Halloween. And that’s all I can think about is letting them down, not being able to make those candy bags if I don’t make it home in time,” Fields said.

After seeing the damage firsthand, Fields said Jamaica has a lot of cleaning up to do.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

