Local officer wins gold at World Police and Fire Games

Sidney Police Officer Sean Martin Wins Gold at World Police and Fire Games (Sidney Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — A Sidney Police officer is bringing a gold medal back to the department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officer Sean Martin won a gold medal at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, which were recently held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Martin secured first place in the street cycling time trials for his age division, completing the course in an impressive 31:36.000, and beating the nearest competitor by over three minutes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Martin also placed fifth in the cycling circuit race.

The World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic-style competition that attracts more than 8,500 first responders from over 70 countries, competing in over 60 sports across 35 venues.

Since 2008, Martin has been competing in cycling races and duathlons, participating in events worldwide, including in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina; Trento, Italy; Dundee, Scotland; Aalborg, Denmark; and Townsville, Australia.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!