Local officer wins gold at World Police and Fire Games

SIDNEY — A Sidney Police officer is bringing a gold medal back to the department.

Officer Sean Martin won a gold medal at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, which were recently held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Martin secured first place in the street cycling time trials for his age division, completing the course in an impressive 31:36.000, and beating the nearest competitor by over three minutes.

Martin also placed fifth in the cycling circuit race.

The World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic-style competition that attracts more than 8,500 first responders from over 70 countries, competing in over 60 sports across 35 venues.

Since 2008, Martin has been competing in cycling races and duathlons, participating in events worldwide, including in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina; Trento, Italy; Dundee, Scotland; Aalborg, Denmark; and Townsville, Australia.

