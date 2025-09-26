Local park to be temporarily closed next week

TROY — A Miami County park is going to be closed for a day next week.
Duke Park will be closed on Tuesday, September 30, the city of Troy announced.
The closure will allow for repairs to the park’s main driveway.
The park department is expected to reopen the park at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1.
The closure is subject to weather changes.
