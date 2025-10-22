Local pizza place starts demo on new location

BEAVERCREEK — A local pizza place is sharing an update on their next location.

Pizza Dive in Beavercreek has officially started the demo at their second location, which will also be in Beavercreek.

The owners said the demo began on Friday after two years of “dreaming, planning, and plenty of pizza talk.”

The new location will be on Towne Drive, next to Rusty Taco and across from the Fairfield Commons Mall. It is expected to open in April 2026.

“This one’s been a long time coming...and we couldn’t have done it without you,” the owners shared on social media.

Pizza Dive’s first location is at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road. They offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery.

More information on Pizza Dive can be found here.

