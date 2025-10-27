Local police department announces new Deputy Chief of Police

WEST CARROLLTON — The City of West Carrollton announced Sergeant Alex Flynn as the new Deputy Chief of Police. Since 2002, Flynn has been a dedicated member of the West Carrollton Police Department, demonstrating exceptional leadership, professionalism, and a commitment to the community of West Carrollton.

According to a spokesperson, before joining the West Carrollton Police Department, Flynn served 4 years in the United States Air Force as a Security Forces Specialist. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from American Military University and is a graduate of both the Ohio Law Enforcement Foundation’s Police Executive Leadership College (PELC) and the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEE).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon his promotion, Flynn served in various positions, including road patrol officer, detective, and road patrol sergeant, and recently oversaw the department’s Detective Section, Special Investigations Team, evening shift, and the Drone Program.

“Sgt. Flynn has proven himself as a capable leader with a deep commitment to our officers and our city,” said Chief of Police David Wessling.”

Wessling said Flynn’s experience, education, and innovative way of thinking make him an ideal fit for the position.

“I’m confident he will continue to strengthen our department’s operations and relationships with the community we serve,” said Wessling.

In his new role, Flynn will oversee the day-to-day operations of the West Carrollton Police Department, along with planning, organizing, and maintaining department standards.

Flynn will also work closely with Wessling to advance the department’s mission and vision for the community.

Flynn will take the Oath of Office during the West Carrollton city council meeting on November 11, 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group