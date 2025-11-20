Local police department announces new member of their team

New K9 Richmond (Richmond Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department announced that a new K9 is joining the team.

K9 Bane will be partnered with Officer Jacob Wolfal, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The VFW Post 1108 purchase K9 Bane from Ultimate Canine at no cost to the city.

k9 Band is trained to find drugs, help find suspects and endangered people, and articles of evidence.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!