Local police department create traffic services unit after community complaints

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department formed a special unit after receiving complaints about bad drivers.

Busy roads like Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights have seen lots of changes over the last few years.

The city has completed a lane widening project in the area and has changed the lights.

Huber Heights police said every time major changes like that happen, they see more issues with drivers.

Sergeant Josh Fosnight said the department recently created a traffic services unit to show the community they are listening to their concerns.

“We’ve taken a couple guys from road patrol; we’ve put them into this unit as a permanent thing. The objective here is really just to kind of isolate the traffic issues and give those officers the ability to handle the traffic complaints, road patrol officers, and then just can handle calls for service,” Fosnight said.

He added that those officers will also handle crashes and other serious situations on the road.

