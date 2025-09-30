Local police department creates new unit after traffic complaints

Stock photo (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — After multiple concerns about traffic issues a local police department has created a new unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Huber Heights Police Division has a new Traffic Services Unit which will be in charge of “addressing persistent traffic issues, managing accident reports and enforcing traffic laws,” according to a post on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The TSU exercises standard discretion, same as any Officer, and will decide on warnings and citations on a case-by-case basis,” the police division said.

The division said the new unit will be able to address calls patrol officers cannot due to their demanding call loads.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!