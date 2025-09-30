Local police department creates new unit after traffic complaints

HUBER HEIGHTS — After multiple concerns about traffic issues a local police department has created a new unit.

Huber Heights Police Division has a new Traffic Services Unit which will be in charge of “addressing persistent traffic issues, managing accident reports and enforcing traffic laws,” according to a post on social media.

“The TSU exercises standard discretion, same as any Officer, and will decide on warnings and citations on a case-by-case basis,” the police division said.

The division said the new unit will be able to address calls patrol officers cannot due to their demanding call loads.

