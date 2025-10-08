Local police department reports uptick in impaired driving

DAYTON — One of our cities is seeing an uptick in impaired driving, and it’s leading to dangerous situations and deadly crashes.

Dayton police have done 16 OVI checkpoints so far this year, but it still comes down to the personal responsibility of each driver.

“Every life lost is a community forever changed,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns with DPD said.

This story will be updated.

