Local police department seizes over 800 guns, makes over 300 arrests in gun-related crime in 2025

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — So far in 2025, a local police department has seized over 800 guns and made over 300 arrests in gun-related crimes.

The Dayton Police Department shared on social media that as of Oct. 31, 2025, the department has recovered 812 firearms and made 345 arrests related to violent gun crimes.

The time frame ranged from January 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

The arrests included crimes such as homicide, aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery.

In the same time frame in 2024, the department seized 848 guns and made 450 gun-related arrests.

