Local police department takes Missouri man into custody on felony charges

WILMINGTON — A Missouri man was taken into custody in Wilmington on Monday on multiple felony charges.

Wilmington Police officers assisted the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri in locating Erik Hyman at his home on E. Kentucky Ave. They took him into custody without incident, according to a Facebook post.

Hyman was wanted in Missouri on multiple felony charges of first-degree statutory sodomy involving a victim under 14 years old.

He waived his extradition hearing and was transported back to Missouri.

