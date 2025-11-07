Local police department takes Missouri man into custody on felony charges

Local police department takes Missouri man into custody on felony charges
By WHIO Staff

WILMINGTON — A Missouri man was taken into custody in Wilmington on Monday on multiple felony charges.

Wilmington Police officers assisted the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri in locating Erik Hyman at his home on E. Kentucky Ave. They took him into custody without incident, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Hyman was wanted in Missouri on multiple felony charges of first-degree statutory sodomy involving a victim under 14 years old.

He waived his extradition hearing and was transported back to Missouri.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!