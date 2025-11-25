Local police department to test out license plate reader cameras

BROOKVILLE — Brookville police are testing new cameras they hope will aid in solving crimes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city is installing license plate reading cameras and live feed cameras, also known as “Flock” cameras.

TRENDING STORIES:

They are solar-powered and can track stolen cars, and people wanted for different crimes.

They are not speed or facial recognition cameras.

When the test period ends, the department will choose which areas are best for the cameras.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group