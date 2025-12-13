Local police department warning community of scammers claiming to be law enforcement

DAYTON — A local police department is warning the community of scammers claiming to be law enforcement.

The Dayton Police Department shared on social media that they have received several reports in the last few days of people getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The department said that the scammers often call claiming the victim has an outstanding warrant, missed court, or owes fines. Then they demand payment over the phone.

It’s important to remember that no law enforcement agency will ask for money, gift cards, prepaid cards, or bank information over the phone.

No law enforcement agency will threaten to arrest you if you don’t make a payment.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and do not share personal or financial information.

You can verify legitimate concerns by calling the Dayton Police Department’s non-emergency number at (37-333-2677 (COPS) or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.

If you believe you have been targeted by one of these scams, the department asks that you report it so they can document the incident.

