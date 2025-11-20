Local police department welcomes new K-9

Officer Wilson and K-9 (Miami Township Police Department )
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local police department has announced it has a new K-9 on the force.

Miami Township Officer Wilson has officially teamed up with his new K-9 partner.

The police department said they are keeping the K-9’s name a secret and asked people on social media to guess.

The official name will be revealed “soon,” the post hints.

