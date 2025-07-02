Local police lieutenant placed on leave after theft allegations

Mayor Mims and Lt. Jeffrey Thomas (Dayton police)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local police lieutenant is on leave after theft allegations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police Lt. Jeffrey Thomas was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave Wednesday after several employees made allegations regarding a possible theft in May, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are currently no criminal charges related to the allegations, DPD said.

Thomas is also a police academy instructor and has been with the department since 2002, according to his LinkedIn.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!