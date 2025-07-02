Local police lieutenant placed on leave after theft allegations

DAYTON — A local police lieutenant is on leave after theft allegations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police Lt. Jeffrey Thomas was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave Wednesday after several employees made allegations regarding a possible theft in May, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are currently no criminal charges related to the allegations, DPD said.

Thomas is also a police academy instructor and has been with the department since 2002, according to his LinkedIn.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group