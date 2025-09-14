Local police sergeant retires after 26 years

DAYTON — A local police sergeant is retiring after 26 years with the department.

On Friday. Sept. 12, the Dayton Police Department announced the retirement of Sergeant Justin Poe.

Sgt. Poe joined DPD as part of the 90th recruit class in 1999, according to a social media post from the department.

He served in multiple roles during his time with the department, ending his career as the Supervisor of the Care House Unit.

“Congratulations to Sgt. Justin Poe on his retirement. We wish him well on his next chapter,” the department said in the post.

