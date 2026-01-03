Local professor speaks on U.S. strike on Venezuela as questions remain

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife recently arrived in New York following his capture by U.S. forces, according to the Associated Press.

DAYTON — Questions remain after the United States conducted an overnight strike in Venezuela.

Early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump called the “large-scale” strike a success.

They are expected to face federal charges for drug trafficking.

President Trump said the United States will now run Venezuela, but the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, denied those claims.

Cedarville University International Studies Professor Dr. Glen Duerr talked to News Center 7 about the strike and what comes next.

“(What) comes to mind for me is whether Rodriguez has the support of the Venezuelan military,” Duerr said. “The Trump administration seems to think that she will act in ways that will help the United States move Venezuela forward.”

