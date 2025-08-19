Local RecPlex temporarily closes several facilities for maintenance, cleaning

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local RecPlex has closed several of its facilities for maintenance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Washington Township RecPlex announced on Monday that several of its facilities would be closed starting this week in order to deep clean and make improvements, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Main Entrance will be closed this week; visitors can use the Fitness Entrance to access the RecPlex.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Locker rooms were closed on Monday, but the women’s locker room is set to reopen today.

The Men’s locker room remains closed for further maintenance, and a reopening date will be announced soon.

The Gym will be closed this week, and the pool will be closed until Sept 2.

The Fitness Center and Track will remain open during their normal hours.

“Thanks for your patience while we give our facility some TLC!” the post read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group