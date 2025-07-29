Local restaurant announces temporary closure to complete expansion

3 Joe's Pizzeria & Trattoria (3 Joe's Pizzeria & Trattoria via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — A popular restaurant will be closed for multiple weeks to complete its expansion project.

3 Joe’s Pizzeria & Trattoria in Piqua will be temporarily closed beginning on August 4.

In a post shared on social media, owners said the closure is expected to take four to six weeks.

“The finish line is in sight!” they wrote in the post.

Construction for the expansion began earlier this summer. An addition is being added at the front of the restaurant where the kitchen is.

Updates on the project will be shared on their social media.

