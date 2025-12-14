Local restaurant to hand out free meals for those in need

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local restaraunt annoucned that they will be handing out a free meal to those in need.

What Penny Oven and Bar, located at 515 Wayne Ave in Dayton, shared on social media that they will once again be offering free single or family meals to those who may be struggling financially.

The meals will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The meals will include pesto chicken, pasta, and vegetables, according to the post.

Wheat Penny also said in their post that they are in need of volunteers to help pass out the meals.

They are looking for volunteers to work 2-hour shifts between 9 a.m. and 8 p.n. Wednesday.

Those able to assist can message the restaraunt through their social media page.

