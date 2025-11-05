Local restaurant hands out free meals to those impacted by government shutdown

Blue berry cafe
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — An effort began today to help people in need in both Montgomery and Greene counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Nick Foley stopped by Blue Berry Cafe as they handed out free meals to those in need. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

As the government shutdown rolls on, the struggle builds for thousands working locally without a paycheck.

A normally busy day for breakfast is becoming even busier.

“It’s amazing. I can’t even believe what it has grown into,” Kelly Andary, Blue Berry Cafe owner, said.

Andary came up with the idea after chatting with a friend who works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

With the help of some of her food suppliers and community donations, she and her staff will be preparing those meals and handing them out.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!