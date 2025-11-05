Local restaurant hands out free meals to those impacted by government shutdown

KETTERING — An effort began today to help people in need in both Montgomery and Greene counties.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley stopped by Blue Berry Cafe as they handed out free meals to those in need. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

As the government shutdown rolls on, the struggle builds for thousands working locally without a paycheck.

A normally busy day for breakfast is becoming even busier.

“It’s amazing. I can’t even believe what it has grown into,” Kelly Andary, Blue Berry Cafe owner, said.

Andary came up with the idea after chatting with a friend who works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

With the help of some of her food suppliers and community donations, she and her staff will be preparing those meals and handing them out.

