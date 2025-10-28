Local restaurant to move locations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — D’s Birria and More, formerly More Than A Apron, is moving locations starting next week. The new location will be moving from its location in Miamisburg on South Main Street to North Main Street in Englewood.

According to a Facebook post, the owner said the menu will stay the same, with plans to add pizza to the menu.

The social media post states the owner will continue to operate his food truck and plans to be a vendor at Spring Fest in the Burg in Miamisburg.

The restaurant plans to stay open Tuesday and Wednesday, before moving to the new location next Monday.

