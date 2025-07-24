Local restaurant offering drone delivery for limited time

KETTERING — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s — Tj Chumps?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Drone technology company, DEXA, is teaming up with Tj Chumps in Kettering to offer drone delivery.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 Ohio officers shot in ambush, 2 in critical condition; suspect killed
- Motorcyclist dead after crash on busy road in Moraine
- 1 in custody, officers search for other suspects after police chase in Clark Co.
Drone delivery will be available from July 31 to August 2 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. for those within a one-mile radius of the restaurant.
Tj Chumps will donate all proceeds from drone deliveries to the Dayton area charity, Have a Shot of Freedom.
To place an order, customers will need to download the DEXA NOW app.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group