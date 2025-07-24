Local restaurant offering drone delivery for limited time

TJ Chumps
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s — Tj Chumps?

Drone technology company, DEXA, is teaming up with Tj Chumps in Kettering to offer drone delivery.

Drone delivery will be available from July 31 to August 2 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. for those within a one-mile radius of the restaurant.

Tj Chumps will donate all proceeds from drone deliveries to the Dayton area charity, Have a Shot of Freedom.

To place an order, customers will need to download the DEXA NOW app.

